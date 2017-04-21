Long before he was let go from Fox News, Bill O’Reilly may have lied about his reporting career

Bill O’Reilly’s career at Fox News should have been on the rocks years ago over what Reilly did — or didn’t do — in Palm Beach County, Florida.

O’Reilly has built his audience on the premise that he is a purveyor of the truth in his “no-spin zone.” And he has parlayed that into a series of non-fiction books, including one on the John F. Kennedy assassination.

In that 2012 book, titled “Killing Kennedy: The End of Camelot,” O’Reilly wrote a vivid account of the 1977 suicide of George de Mohrenschildt, a 65-year-old Russian college professor who allegedly knew Lee Harvey Oswald and his plan to assassinate Kennedy before it happened.





O’Reilly’s book detailed how de Mohrenschildt took his own life in an oceanfront home in Manalapan.

The reporter traced George de Mohrenschildt to Palm Beach, Florida, and traveled there to confront him. At the time, de Mohrenschildt had been called to testify before a congressional committee looking into the events of November 1963. As the reporter knocked on the door of the de Mohrenschildt’s daughter’s home, he heard the shotgun blast that marked the suicide of the Russian, assuring that his relationship with Lee Harvey Oswald would never be fully understood. By the way, that reporter’s name is Bill O’Reilly.

So O’Reilly is claiming that he tracked down the guy with the real hidden story about the Kennedy assassination. And as O’Reilly knocked on the door, about to unravel one of the great national mysteries, this man killed himself rather than facing tough questions from the intrepid O’Reilly.

It’s quite a story. If it’s true.

The problem is, there’s an overwhelming amount of evidence to suggest otherwise.

