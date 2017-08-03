Louisiana cop resigns after sharing a Facebook image that screams racism

After decrying the “Facebook police” for coming after him for posting a racist image on his Facebook page, a Louisiana police officer has resigned.

Assistant Chief Wayne Walsh submitted his resignation this week after a multitude of complaints hit the Esherwood Police Department due to the content of a photo Walsh shared to Facebook.

The meme in question depicted a cartoon of a woman drowning a little girl. The caption indicated that this was the punishment after the daughter had developed a crush on an African American boy.

“Well, I posted something on Facebook that made a lot of people mad,” Walsh admitted in a followup post, according to KATC.





“Well, I’m sorry for what happen [sic]. Ya have a blessed day.”

Cops: "You shouldn't fear us if you haven't done anything wrong." Also cops: pic.twitter.com/3Ie84hhEcg — Black Aziz Ansari 👏 (@Freeyourmindkid) August 1, 2017

Prior to Walsh’s resignation, the Esherwood Police Chief indicated that disciplinary action wasn’t guaranteed.

“A woman called from Houston to tell him about it. I apologize for the post. It is too soon to say if there will be any disciplinary action at this time.”

RELATED: Former sheriff who made enemies for how he targeted immigrants finds out he committed several crimes in the process

In a subsequent post before his Facebook page was taken down, Walsh tried to explain his post.

“It’s not against the law to share something on Facebook. It’s social media. Internet,” he wrote.

“I shared somebody else’s posts and everybody mad at me again,” he posted. “So Facebook police mad at me.”

Walsh’s post has drawn the ire of communities around the internet, including ones that typically defend police officers. Pro-cop blog Blue Lives Matter condemned Walsh in an article about his resignation.

“The racist message was clear as day, and it’s almost unbelievable that an officer thought it was OK to post it,” the site posted.

Before they were deleted, Walsh’s posts were archived by Twitter user @Freeyourmindkid.

(h/t Mediaite/LawNewz)