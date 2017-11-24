Menu
Days after photos of her smoking a cigarette and hugging a boy before a football game hit the Internet, some famous daughters have come out to defend Malia Obama.


Obama, currently in her freshman year at Harvard College, has often become the target of conservative media who believe her private life is up for public discourse. According to Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton, they couldn’t be more incorrect.

“Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school-aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits,” Trump wrote on Friday.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 10: Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton attend the 2014 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Carnegie Hall on November 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

Clinton followed up Ivanka with her own comments.

“Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better,” Clinton wrote, in a harsh message to publications.

Clinton and Trump’s comments came one day after Barstool Sports published a video of Obama appearing to blow smoke rings on camera. The video was later deleted but still exists on YouTube.

Despite many defending Malia’s right to be a college student, others chose to bring in criticism of other famous presidential children.

Twitter user Marie Connor brought up a certain rumor that has long circulated about President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Others felt it was time for Malia to get some new friends.

“I just want Malia Obama to get some friends who won’t film her every time she smokes. Nobody in her circle is loyal at all,” Twitter user BienSur_JeTaime wrote.

“The problem with this Malia Obama stuff is everyone who is saying she should be allowed to be a normal college student. She does but what she really needs is to surround herself with a circle of friends who won’t allow anyone to record her being a normal college student,” Twitter user jozenc commented.

Malia Obama has some surprising figures in her corner after smoking videos emerge AP Photo/Nick Ut, File
