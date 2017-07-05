Man asleep in a dumpster receives a bone-breaking awakening

Talk about a rude awakening.

A man who slept in a dumpster in Wichita, Kansas is recovering after his dumpster was emptied into a garbage truck and compacted this morning.

KAKE.com reports that the man suffered chest injuries and broken bones. He was hospitalized in critical condition after the garbage truck operator stepped outside of his truck and heard screaming. The truck driver immediately stopped the compacting cycle, but some damage had already been done.





Firefighters were able to remove the man from the trash with the help of a ladder truck. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. today.

Since his hospitalization, the man’s condition has been upgraded to “serious.” He is expected to recover.