Man convicted on child porn charges strikes deal to cut centuries off his sentence

A Central Virginia man was who was facing more than 300 years in prison for charges related to child pornography discovered his fate at a sentencing hearing Friday.

Henrik Nikolai Styles of Danish heritage was sentenced to over 300 years in prison. After striking a plea deal with prosecutors, Styles’ time in prison will likely be closer to 25 years.

Using the name “VA Dad4Yung,” Styles lurked in several online chat rooms, where he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with users he believed to be underage. When authorities zeroed in on Styles, they found hundreds of explicit photos and images on his devices, according to WTVR.





Despite Styles’ clean criminal record, the state attorney arguing the case feels he needs to receive maximum punishment.

“I argued to Judge Martin to look at the pics and faces of the young boys,” said Meghan Campbell said. “This is not a victimless crime, and we sent a message today that it’s not to be tolerated.”