A man jumped on the hood of a moving school bus, and it didn’t end well for him at all

A man angry that a bottle had been thrown at his car jumped on top of a moving school bus on Thursday.

Cellphone video captured the incident in Baltimore, Md., as the irate 68-year-old man began banging on the hood trying to get into the bus, police told the Baltimore Sun.

When the driver refused to allow him inside, Leverne Doran clung onto the hood as the bus started driving away, the Baltimore Sun reported. The bus was transporting middle school students, and the driver told officials he was worried about their safety.





Doran, of Nottingham, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a school bus driver.

