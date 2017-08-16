Man looks for woman to conceive his cosmic child and other strange Craigslist ads for the eclipse

Millions of Americans are eagerly awaiting their chance to watch the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21. Others have used the time to solicit strange Craigslist services from their fellow man … and woman.

Wanted woman who wants to conceive child during totality eclipse in OR

An Oregon man made some very interesting headlines when he used Craigslist to search a woman with which to conceive a child during the eclipse. As if the suggestion itself wasn’t wild enough, the listing is even wackier:





The original Craigslist post has since been flagged for removal.

Unsurprisingly, this is not the only crazy Craigslist post trying to take advantage of the upcoming eclipse.

$5000 eclipse camp spots (Keizer)

Buzzfeed shared a listing from an individual trying to charge a whopping $25,000 ($5,000 per night with a five-night MINIMUM) to rent a patch of gra- excuse me, a camping spot on their land in Keizer, Ore. for prime eclipse-watching.

“Paid in advance and no money back on cancellations,” reads the totally not shady offer.

1oz of sticky icky marijuana for donation to a solar eclipse driver (garibaldi or)

Perhaps it’s something about Oregon, but there are other interesting Craigslist offers on the table:

Surf the bizarre Craigslist eclipse ads with me tonight @KGWNews! And yes, that guy found someone to "donate" weed to for a ride! pic.twitter.com/M5t1hRbwWr — Nina Mehlhaf (@NinaMehlhaf) August 15, 2017

There’s also an individual who asked for a ride to watch the eclipse someplace nice in Salem, Ore. This person generously offered one ounce of weed as payment, asking to pick them up on the evening of the 19th or before 3 a.m. on the 20th.

Apparently, the man who created this listing found someone to take up the offer.

errands and pickup at PDX midnight-1am on 19th (PDX airport)

Another individual used Craigslist to search for a driver. This person is searching is searching for a ride for themselves and their son from Portland International Airport to a private car rental. They’ll be arriving on the 19th in order to drive to Madras, Ore. to watch the eclipse.

The demands in this listing are a bit … odd as they asked that the driver pick up 3-5 gallons of gasoline for them.

