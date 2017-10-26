Now we know why the Mandalay Bay security guard was a no-show for his interviews

Newly uncovered details reveal that Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos was out of the country when he was scheduled to give interviews.

Campos was at Stephen Paddock’s room just before the murderer opened fire on concertgoers and the security guard was shot in the leg. He was lined up to give a series of interviews, including one with Sean Hannity, after the shooting but seemed to disappear and all his scheduled appearances were cancelled. He finally re-surfaced on October 19th and gave an interview to Ellen DeGeneres. On Thursday night, Fox reported that Campos was in Mexico and only recently returned to the country this week.





MGM Resorts officials also pressured Campos not to give interviews, warning that those interviewing him would ask hard questions. A spokesperson for the union that represents Mandalay Bay security guards claimed that MGM officials leaned on Campos and that “he never told me personally that he wanted to not do the interviews,” the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

When Fox contacted the union for comment, they said that they were aware of his visit to Mexico and that it was pre-planned. In the original timeline, authorities claimed that Campos diverted Paddocks attention from the crowd when he was shot. However, the order of events was later changed and officials now say that the security guard got to Paddock six minutes before he began shooting.