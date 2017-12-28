Researchers have observed a disturbing trend among pregnant women.

The Sacramento Bee cited a new study from Kaiser Permanente analyzing rising rates of marijuana use among pregnant women. The study revealed that marijuana use among pregnant women increased from 4.2 percent in 2009 to 7.1 percent in 2016.





Usage has particularly increased in mothers 24 years of age and younger. A study found 19 percent of women ages 18 to 24 tested positive for marijuana. About 22 percent of teen mothers also tested positive for marijuana use at eight weeks of gestation.

From 2009-2016, #marijuana use among @kpnorcal #pregnant females increased from 4% to 7%; 22% of pregnant females <18 years and 19% of pregnant females 18-24 yrs screened positive for marijuana use in 2016 https://t.co/xIugxqJj9e — JAMA (@JAMA_current) December 27, 2017

Researchers believe factors like marijuana legalization and morning sickness have contributed to the trend.

Morning sickness affects a significant percentage of pregnant women. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) tweeted that the percent of pregnant women who experience nausea ranges between 50 percent and 80 percent, while approximately half experience retching.

"Nausea affects approximately 50% to 80% of women during pregnancy, and approximately half of all pregnant women experience retching." See ACOG's Patient FAQs on morning sickness: https://t.co/ZuxQeZQie8 https://t.co/PhRbo4xXXV — ACOG News (@acognews) December 27, 2017

“They hear a lot of misinformation,” explained Dr. Nancy Goler, the OBGYN who authored the study. “They hear medical marijuana and think it’s safe, but there are a lot of medications that aren’t safe during pregnancy.”

While the study has much to offer about the perceived reasons why marijuana use is on the rise, it has fewer answers about the effect that marijuana has on babies in the womb.

ACOG discourages any continued use for pregnant mothers, citing the lack of data on the effects:

Pregnant women or women contemplating pregnancy should be encouraged to discontinue use of marijuana for medicinal purposes in favor of an alternative therapy for which there are better pregnancy-specific safety data. There are insufficient data to evaluate the effects of marijuana use on infants during lactation and breastfeeding, and in the absence of such data, marijuana use is discouraged.

DO NOT USE MARIJUANA DURING PREGNANCY —@drjashton breaks down a troubling new study pic.twitter.com/6sNm5oSF1w — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 28, 2017

(H/T Twitter)

RELATED: A rogue bagel just caused an airport evacuation, and now we’ve seen everything