Mark Cuban still hasn’t completely ruled out taking on President Trump in 2020

“Shark Tank” billionaire Mark Cuban said Thursday he is “seriously considering” running for president and that he might do so as an independent.

Cuban was asked about his political aspirations during an appearance at the Venture Atlanta business conference in Georgia.

In recent months, the Dallas Mavericks owner has indicated a presidential run might be in his future.

“It is something I’m seriously considering,” Cuban told the Atlanta gathering.

RELATED: Mark Cuban lets “The View” know if he’ll be running for president in 2020





Among the factors he’s weighing is his wife’s thoughts on the matter, he said.

“If I was single, I’d definitely be running,” he said.

Cuban said he’s an independent. “Maybe I run as an independent. I don’t know.”

“I’m for smaller government,” he said, adding that, “I think there is a healthcare solution.”

He also talked about the need for leaders to take personal responsibility, rather placing blame on Congress or members of another party.

“If you look to politicians for solutions you are always going to be disappointed,” he said.

RELATED: Donald Trump’s notoriously blunt adversary Mark Cuban is now angling for a job at the White House

Cuban has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, a fellow billionaire and TV star who had not served in elected office before winning the nation’s biggest job.

Trump tweeted earlier this year that Cuban is “not smart enough to run for president!”

Cuban co-founded Broadcast.com — an early entrant in the business of online streaming — and sold it to Yahoo! in 1999 for $5.7 billion. He’s operated and invested in other companies and is a regular on the “Shark Tank” reality TV show that airs on ABC.