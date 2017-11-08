Massive manhunt underway in Georgia after two cops go down with bullets

Two police officers were shot Wednesday morning in Forest Park, Georgia, according to WSBTV.com’s Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

Forest Park police confirmed around 12 p.m. that one suspect was in custody in connection to the attack. Other people may also be involved, police said.

RARE POV: Even with his low approval rating, Donald Trump could still easily win reelection in 2020

Authorities had been searching Wednesday morning for Jacob Bailey, Clayton County sheriff’s office said.

Both officers’ injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to WSBTV’s Tyisha Fernandes.





The shooting happened near Forest Avenue. Forest Park Middle School has been placed on a level 1 lockdown.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were at the scene, Fernandes reported. Officers with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were headed to the scene Wednesday morning, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.