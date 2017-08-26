Memphis theater: “Gone with the Wind” isn’t appropriate anymore

The Orpheum Theatre Group in Memphis, Tennessee, announced that it will not include 1939 classic “Gone With the Wind” in its summer movie series next year.

“As an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves’, the Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population,” the theater said in a statement.

The theater was speaking of the city’s demographics, which is 64% African-American.

RELATED: Parents outraged after a preschool took students on trip to a gun range





The decision was made after the film “generated numerous comments” this year. The theater showed the film for years leading up to the decision.

The reaction on social media has been marked by division.