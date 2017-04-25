Mike Rowe blasts a luxury department store selling muddy jeans for an absurd price

Mike Rowe of Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” is known for speaking his mind. The host frequently posts his thoughts and videos on Facebook, discussing everything from his mother to politics. And Rowe has a phenomenal Facebook presence with over 4.7 million followers.

When Rowe noticed the “Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans” that Nordstrom is selling for $425, he couldn’t help but express his disgust. The jeans appear to be caked in mud and Nordstrom’s description reads “Americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”





On a Facebook post on Monday, Rowe declared, “the ‘Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans’ aren’t pants. They’re not even fashion. They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic.” He also wrote that the jeans are just more proof that “our country’s war on work continues to rage in all corners of polite society.”

Rowe has constantly bemoaned the upcoming generation, saying in one post that we’re raising “poorly educated people with no skill, no ambition, no guidance, and no realistic expectations of what it means to go to work.”