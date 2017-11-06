Miley Cyrus clarifies her comments on white men after the Texas church shooting

Miley Cyrus responded to criticism of her initial reaction to the news of the deadly church shooting in Texas with a commentary on white men, guns and President Trump.
On Sunday, Devin Kelley, 26, killed 26 people after he opened fire in the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Cyrus said the shooting was a “TERRORIST act by a WHITE AMERICAN MAN!” and said that she was “Mortified by our country & its shitty system, lack of control/laws!” in an Instagram post.
My dreams have become nightmares & those nightmares , reality … This isn't fair , this isn't right , this isn't just , this isn't human! This is a TERRORIST act by a WHITE AMERICAN MAN! I am heartbroken & embarrassed. Mortified by our country & its shitty system , lack of control/laws! This does NOT HAVE or NEED to happen! It's devastatingly disgusting! This is exactly why the lyrics of Bad Mood were so important for me to share on a major platform. I wanted to bring awareness to the fact that everyday we are waking up to more terrifyingly painful information that makes it nearly impossible to feel optimistic that things are going to change! They say it gets worst before it gets better in some cases & I wish on every star that this is the worst of it! I continue to be hopeful that enough is enough and the eyes of the ignorant will open and realize that (gun) VIOLENCE has to stop! This assholes Facebook profile photo was a fucking riffle ! "I don't know how much more it can take!" #FuckGuns #FuckViolence 🚫💔🚫💔 My love is with you TX!
Fans were divided by the post.
“Gun laws are not the issue!” one Instagram user argued. “Without guns, the shooter would probably still be alive and have killed a lot more people! But since there was a GOOD GUY WITH A GUN he was able to put a stop to the shooter! Drugs safe illegal, people still find a way to get them. Drinking and driving is illegal, people are dying everyday because of it. Laws do not stop people.”
Another said, “Thank you Miley for the passion and love you speak with not everyone will agree with you and that’s ok but the point is a discussion most be had and something most be done.”
Cyrus wrote a follow-up post, saying she was “aghast” by the reaction to her first post.
I'd like to believe that EVERY person who takes the life of another being is " mentally ill " …. it's hard to conceptualize that a sane human could commit such a hideous crime. BUT I am sorry Donald Trump this absolutely is a " GUNS SITUATION" I am aghast by the reaction of my latest post , it is completely amazing to me how defensive and in denial this country really is! You are not focused on the horrific tragedy I addressed but more angered that I am putting a BIG bright spotlight on the fact it was a "WHITE AMERICAN MALE" terrorist that walked in & killed 26 people (including children) leaving 20 severely injured ! All of a sudden …. " we are all equal " "human is human" "skin color doesn't matter " (NOW neither does gender) "makes no difference if they were male or female" …… BUT those things absolutely matter when … someone completely legitimate is running for president (versus someone who isn't) , when a car runs over innocent people while professing their love to a GOD different from yours , it sure matters to the cops when they beat or even kill innocent people of color , it even matters at the airport/on an airplane or in immigration when folks are completely profiled & judged for their background . NOW it doesn't matter if someone is a man or woman? Well that's news to me and the HH foundation because it's been years of fighting for gender equality and the right to be the sex you identify with or marry the one you love! There has ALWAYS been an issue with these subjects until NOW. So since this tragedy has occurred (coming off the cusp of Vegas, another terroristic act by a white American male) DONT START to be all innocent! Gender , race , & religion HAS and continues to matter for all the wrong reasons & that's only the beginning of how backwards this country is! All of you are so focused on protecting yourself, you've completely forgotten that you're not the only one that has to live in this country or on this planet! Aren't you exhausted? Because to be honest I am fucking sick and tired of starting everyday with tears and in mourning! Let's unite! Trump never needed to build a wall for us , we've done it ourselves! Love!
She also criticized Trump for saying that the focus should be on mental health, not guns, while on a foreign policy trip to Japan.
“We have a lot of mental health problems in our country, as do other countries. But this isn’t a guns situation,” Trump said in a press conference.
“I’d like to believe that EVERY person who takes the life of another being is ‘ mentally ill ‘ …. it’s hard to conceptualize that a sane human could commit such a hideous crime. BUT I am sorry Donald Trump this absolutely is a ‘ GUNS SITUATION,'” Cyrus asserted.
She then received backlash for speaking on the place that external factors such as gender, race, and religion played after a mass shooting.
In her final post, Cyrus told her fans that it was not her intention to “generalize or stereotype.” She shared pictures of the men in her family with the caption, “Just a few of my favorite WHITE AMERICAN MALES.”
“You are all correct to believe every human deserves the same respect …. but please keep that in mind when you’re judging others. NOT just with the race , religion , gender , or sexuality which YOU identify with. Deal?”
Cyrus ended her statements with a heart emoji.
Just a few of my favorite WHITE AMERICAN MALES …. I do NOT & refuse to generalize or stereotype! Facts are Facts. You are all correct to believe every human deserves the same respect …. but please keep that in mind when you're judging others. NOT just with the race , religion , gender , or sexuality which YOU identify with. Deal? ❤️
