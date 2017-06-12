Millions of pounds of Tyson Foods chicken have been recalled, which means you should probably check your freezer

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 2.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken that was sold for institutional use and shipped throughout the country.

A supplier provided bread crumbs used in various chicken items that could have potentially contained milk, which is not declared on the label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Friday.

The recall includes the following products packaged from Aug. 17, 2016 to Jan. 14:



Tyson fully cooked, whole grain strip-shaped chicken pattie fritters

Tyson fully cooked, whole grain chicken pattie fritters

Tyson fully cooked, whole grain breaded chicken patties

Tyson fully cooked, whole grain chunk-shaped breaded chicken patties

Tyson fully cooked, breaded chicken patties

Tyson fully cooked, whole grain golden crispy chicken chunk fritters-cn chunk-shaped chicken pattie fritters

Spare Time, fully cooked breaded chicken patties

Spare Time, fully cooked chicken pattie fritters

These products should be thrown away or returned where they were purchased.

There have been no cases of illness or adverse reaction.