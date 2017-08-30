Mom charged with child cruelty fights to keep her baby on life support

By Ellen Eldridge, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As a 1-year-old boy lies in a metro Atlanta hospital in a vegetative state, his parents are fighting over whether to remove him from life support, family members and attorneys said.

On June 12, just days after his first birthday, Brodie Gilleland was left unattended in a bathtub in Gwinnett County. He was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where he’s been hospitalized since the incident.

According to jail records, Brodie’s mother, 23-year-old Britianie Pace, was arrested on a charge of second-degree child cruelty in connection with the incident. She is out on bond.

Doctors have told the child’s father, Brade Gilleland, that Brodie will never wake up.

“The only way to keep him alive is to keep him on machines,” Gilleland said.

He and Pace have been in and out of juvenile court about Brodie and his 2-year-old sister, who are in the care of the Division of Family and Children Services, according to Gilleland.

“I’d like [the juvenile courts] to address my son’s situation,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We went to Superior Court about a month ago on a Friday and [Gwinnett Superior Court Judge Kathryn M. Schrader] said she’d have a decision by Monday.”

But Gilleland said he and his lawyer have not heard back.

Pace’s attorney, Angela Kinley, said her client is being denied access to medical records for her son at the same time the hospital is pushing for a decision on treatment.

“I don’t think it’s consistent to deny access to medical records when asking to terminate a child’s life,” Kinley said.

Kinley said Pace’s “position regarding her son’s medical treatment … has nothing to do with anything other than her love and concern for her child.”

Pace’s father, Mike Stieb, told The AJC he is frustrated because the courts will not make a decision about his grandson until his daughter and her ex-husband agree on medical treatment for Brodie.

He worries his grandson could end up with a medically trained foster family while DFCS and the courts decide what to do.