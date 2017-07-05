Mom receives death threats after sharing a picture of her baby’s “pierced” cheek

A mother of six has been getting death threats after she shared a photo of her baby daughter sporting a cheek piercing.

“So I got the baby girl’s dimple pierced!!” Enedina Vance wrote on Facebook alongside the picture of her daughter, which was actually fake and was intended in protest of body alterations to children. “It looks so cute, right?!! I just know she’s gonna love it!! She’ll thank me when she’s older lol If she decides she doesn’t like it, she can just take it out, no big deal.”

Vance then went on to sarcastically address the possibility of being accused of bad parenting.





“I’m the parent, she is MY CHILD, I will do whatever I want!!” she continued, ending the caption for the doctored image with “#sarcasm.”

I make all of her decisions until she’s 18, I made her, I own her!! I don’t need anyone’s permission, I think it’s better, cuter, & I prefer her to have her dimple pierced. Its NOT abuse!! If it was, it would be illegal, but it’s not. People pierce their babies everyday, this is no different.

It appears many people did not realize her post was was not meant to be taken seriously because Vance was quickly bombarded with death threats, causing her to share two clarifications.

“Wow, so as (hopefully) everyone knows, my last post was FAKE. I photoshopped that picture of the baby to look like I had her dimple pierced,” she wrote in one post. “I seriously can not believe how many people missed that this was purely satirical, I actually used the hashtag #sarcasm lol yet people were still threatening to beat me to death, call child protective services, & take away my children lol I even explained within the comments that this was fake, that I edited the photo, & that I’m actually an intactivist […]”

“Honestly, my post was meant to shock parents into seeing their children as human beings & to respect them as such,” she followed up in another. “Every angry person who shared my post, did so in an attempt to shine light on an injustice.”

