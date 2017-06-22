“Mom-shamers” come after a mom who wanted to share her good idea for bottle care

When you have a good idea and post it online, that’s when mom-shamers come out to “help” show where your post went wrong.

That’s exactly what happened to Brooke McDaniel when she shared an idea she had to store her babies’ bottles.

McDaniel pointed out that she is not a blogger, and that she was just sharing an idea with friends.

RELATED: There’s nothing more entertaining to this baby than watching his dog

She decided to use a simple shower caddy to help organize top-heavy bottles that can fall and scatter. It also helps her wrangle binkies, Buzzfeed reported.





The post quickly spread, garnering praise from those moms who are tired of the clutter that bottles bring.

But then the self-proclaimed “experts” pointed out that she had too many bottles, they weren’t sanitized, and they were exposed to the air.

Instead of pulling the Facebook post, McDaniel edited it, addressing the “concerns” other mothers had about how she handles her family.

She said she has two children and that the number of bottles makes sure they have enough to get through the multiple feedings a day.

As for the exposure to air, the only exposure she said they have is to the same air that her family breathes.

She finishes her post, not by attacking the momshamers, but instead lifts those harried mothers up, saying, “if no one told you today – YOU ARE AN AWSOME MOM!”

Her post and response have become so popular that her account was actually blocked from accepting more friend requests, because she had reached her limit.