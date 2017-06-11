Mom who gave her son a $25,000 Dubai-themed prom explains why she went so far for him

Saudia Shuler, the North Philadelphia business owner and single mother who gave her son Johnny Eden Jr. a $25,000 prom to remember, says he more than earned it.

The 18-year-old enjoyed an unbelievable Dubai-themed prom party that included three tons of sand, a live camel, three dates, designer outfits, a rented Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Range Rover, and more.

In a world full of hate, I remain humble I stand tall, never fold and will never fumble! #RIPDAD❤️ #RIPCHUBBY❤️ #RIPTRAPSTREETSADDI❤️🌍 #NORTHPHILLY❤️ THIS FOR YALL! A post shared by Jj_Jr (@jjedenjr) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Shuler told CBS Philly that her son Johnny is graduating with a 3.8 grade point average from a Philadelphia charter school, is a “standout” player on the school’s basketball team and is headed to Delaware State in the fall to pursue a degree in chemical engineering.





And he did all that as he helped take care of his mom, who’s been beset with health problems in recent years.

Shuler suffered a stroke in 2014, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer just over a year later and continues to experience seizures. Her son Johnny has helped her see through it all.

“I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t go to the bathroom on my own. He had to go through all that and still go to school. And I said, ‘If I make it through this, I’m going to make his prom the best,'” she told the New York Post.

Why Dubai? Shuler says she wanted to honor her son’s religion. Johnny is a practicing Muslim; his mother is not but wanted to encourage his faith, which she says helped steer him through some of his hardest times.

The best part: This was just her backup plan. Originally, she’d planned to take Johnny and friends to Dubai to celebrate.

“He had too many friends!” she told the Daily Mail, laughing.