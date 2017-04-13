More terrible news for the family of a man killed in the deadly Texas church bus crash

The wife of the man who was behind the wheel of a church bus involved in a deadly head-on crash near Uvalde, Texas, that claimed his life and the lives of 12 others last month has died.

Dianne Barrett, the wife of Murray Barrett, died a few days after a memorial service was held for her husband in New Braunfels, according to First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, which released the following statement to the American-Statesman on Wednesday:

“We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dianne Barrett. We continue to pray for our Lord’s mercy and comfort for our church family members who continue to grieve.”





RELATED: A new update reveals texting and driving was the reason a Texas church bus was in a fatal accident

Barrett is listed on the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels website as a ministry assistant.

New Braunfels police spokesman David Ferguson said Barrett’s body was found inside her home on Walnut Heights Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday after emergency crews were dispatched for a medical emergency.

“Crews arrived and found the female deceased,” he said.

A justice of the peace arrived and officially pronounced Barrett dead, and ordered a standard autopsy. Ferguson said there were no signs of foul play.

Murray Barrett and 12 others were killed March 29 when their church bus collided with a pickup that had swerved into oncoming traffic on U.S. 83 north of Uvalde.

Only two people survived the collision, the pickup’s driver, 20-year-old Jack D. Young, and one of the bus passengers, 64-year-old Rose Harris.