Motel 6 releases new company guidelines after employees allegedly shared guest lists with ICE

Motel 6 announced that it is prohibiting employees from sharing guest lists with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after two Motel 6 locations in Phoenix were accused of being behind at least 20 detentions.

“As previously stated, this was undertaken at the local level without the knowledge of senior management. When we became aware of it, it was discontinued,” the group wrote in a Twitter statement.

In a follow-up statement, Motel 6 made it abundantly clear that employees in over 1,400 locations were “prohibited from voluntarily providing daily guest lists to ICE:”





The group apologized for the incident and promised to protect “the privacy and security” of their guests.

