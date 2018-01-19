



But she told investigators that’s not the drug she thought she was using.

The baby had to be flown to Children’s Hospital from Uniontown.

Crystal Cumberland is in jail and facing charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Fayette County, in November, the baby girl had to be given several doses of Narcan to revive her.

At the time, investigators thought the baby overdosed on heroin, but according to a criminal complaint, Cumberland “admitted to hospital staff to snorting a white powder to get high, which exposed the infant to fentanyl that was sold as heroin.”

