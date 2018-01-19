Menu
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Police arrested a woman after they say she exposed her baby to fentanyl.


But she told investigators that’s not the drug she thought she was using.

The baby had to be flown to Children’s Hospital from Uniontown.

Read more: A family’s love shelters opioid-exposed babies — with room for moms, too

Crystal Cumberland is in jail and facing charges including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Fayette County, in November, the baby girl had to be given several doses of Narcan to revive her.

What NAS babies need: For drug-exposed infants, intensive care is too intense

At the time, investigators thought the baby overdosed on heroin, but according to a criminal complaint, Cumberland “admitted to hospital staff to snorting a white powder to get high, which exposed the infant to fentanyl that was sold as heroin.”

Read more: Two centers of hope open for opioid-exposed babies

