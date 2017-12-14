A Texas father shot and killed his two children before turning the gun on himself during his battle with severe depression, the mourning family revealed in an obituary this week.





“On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, Christopher Chad Dawson lost the battle of severe depression,” the family wrote. “After years of suffering with anxiety, depression set hold and Chris was unable to escape its clutch.”

Dawson, his 9-year-old son Luke and his 5-year-old daughter Bree were all found dead in their home on Saturday morning by wife and mother Rachel. As police have no record of any prior calls to the home, they’ve been working to figure out how and why exactly this heartbreaking tragedy took place. It looks like the family, however, has an idea.

“He helped Luke through a lot of his anxiety, but was overwhelmed with the thought of Luke growing up to be like him,” the obituary continued. “Bree was his little princess and he never wanted to go to bed without a kiss and big hug. His children adored him and he adored them. Chris worked hard to overcome his anxiety.”

After obtaining both business and medical degrees followed by a surgical residency, Dawson was under extreme pressure. Working long hours under intense stress, his “ever-present anxiety” raged on.

“The Chris we knew and loved began to fade. Chris and Rachel started having extreme marital problems, but the children were always loved above all,” his family said. “He fought to get out of the deep, deep hole he was in but was afraid of the repercussion of his career if he were to get professional help. He felt hopeless, worthless, and trapped. On Saturday morning, while not in his right mind, he did the unimaginable. But that was not the Chris his family and friends knew and loved. Chris was an intelligent surgeon, a loving father who had so much to offer the world. But the sick disease of depression, anxiety and addiction did not allow him to continue the journey.”

A memorial service for the Dawsons was held on Thursday.