Multi-victim shooting at UPS facility claims at least seven victims

An active shooter situation at a UPS facility in the area of 17th Street and San Bruno in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood has claimed at least two lives and hospitalized five, reports ABC7 and NBC News.

The shooter, a driver for UPS, has been hospitalized, according to the Los Angeles Times. He began shooting shortly after 9:00am local time; San Francisco Police had secured the scene by 10:30am local time.

NBC News: 2 people are dead and 5 people total have been shot at a UPS facility in San Francisco @anblanx reports. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 14, 2017

BREAKING: Active shooter situation reported in San Francisco near UPS office – reports of multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/LxTHfJzk8H — newsbellglobal (@newsbellglobal) June 14, 2017

These UPS employees were rescued by Police with guns drawn pic.twitter.com/i3BIRgM8UP — Kevin Wood (@megakwood) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story and San Francisco Police are expected to make a statement to the media shortly. Stay here for updates.





