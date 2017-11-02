“Multiple parties are down” and at least 2 dead after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart

Colorado police indicated that “multiple parties are down” following a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado on Wednesday night.

Update, November 1, 2017 10:10 p.m.

Police have now confirmed that two adult males have died as a result of the shooting while one adult female has been transported to a nearby hospital.

Original Story

while another report suggested at least one person has died, one was injured and two possible suspects were at large.





Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

KDVR: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Denver Walmart. 2 suspects at large. Heavy police presence at scene. pic.twitter.com/m0UbtFWWMN — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 2, 2017

Police have since announced that the situation is no longer an active shooting, but is still an active crime scene. It’s unclear if an assailant has been subdued or taken into custody, but police have promised to provide updates when available.

Authorities were reportedly called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. UTC and evacuated the store. Patrol officers are searching the store for the possible shooters, but it’s unclear who fired the shots or how many victims there are. However, one person present claimed to have heard about 30 shots fired off.

Woman just ran up to me and said her son is in Walmart. Says he told her he heard 30 shots, helped save an elderly woman. #9news — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) November 2, 2017

“I was just picking up my last item and about to head towards the checkout,” a witness recalled. “I heard two slow pops that sounded like they were coming from the front checkout area, and then started to run as about four more shots rang out a little faster. At that point, everyone was just running and screaming.”

Police have warned residents to “please stay away from the area.”

Social media users at the scene have been sharing videos and pictures online:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.