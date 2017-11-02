“Multiple parties are down” and at least 2 dead after a shooting at a Colorado Walmart

Colorado police indicated that “multiple parties are down” following a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado on Wednesday night.
Police have now confirmed that two adult males have died as a result of the shooting while one adult female has been transported to a nearby hospital.
Colorado police indicated that “multiple parties are down” following a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton, Colorado on Wednesday night, while another report suggested at least one person has died, one was injured and two possible suspects were at large.
Police have since announced that the situation is no longer an active shooting, but is still an active crime scene. It’s unclear if an assailant has been subdued or taken into custody, but police have promised to provide updates when available.
Authorities were reportedly called to the scene around 6:00 p.m. UTC and evacuated the store. Patrol officers are searching the store for the possible shooters, but it’s unclear who fired the shots or how many victims there are. However, one person present claimed to have heard about 30 shots fired off.
“I was just picking up my last item and about to head towards the checkout,” a witness recalled. “I heard two slow pops that sounded like they were coming from the front checkout area, and then started to run as about four more shots rang out a little faster. At that point, everyone was just running and screaming.”
Police have warned residents to “please stay away from the area.”
