Neighbors praise a quick-thinking woman who creatively foiled a burglar’s getaway plans

After breaking into a woman’s home, a burglary suspect was fleeing the scene of the crime when her victim’s neighbor saved the day by sitting on her until police arrived.

Police arrived to see the neighbor detaining 27-year-old Ofeilia Renee Uribe, whom they quickly arrested. According to the victim, who does not know Uribe, the woman has entered her home on three occasions over the past few months without her consent. This time, she allegedly entered the house through the backdoor and began rifling through rooms.

When the victim told Uribe to leave, she allegedly said she “needed to shower” and told the victim she would marry her son if she had one. While the victim called 911, Uribe left the house and was soon detained by the neighbor after attempting to break into another home. Police took Uribe, who had outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, into custody wearing only a bra and jeans.

“I feel like good, because if it wasn’t [for] her, then police wouldn’t get her because she would be loose right now,” another neighbor said of the vigilante.

Uribe was transported to the Oklahoma City Jail and is facing a charge of burglary in the first degree.

