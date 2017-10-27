New details reveal the sad reality behind Eric Bolling’s son’s drug overdose

Hours after Eric Bolling Sr. took to social media to announce that his son died of a drug overdose, multiple media outlets began reporting on the contents of the autopsy.

According to TMZ and People, college student Eric Chase Bolling died of an accidental drug overdose as Bolling Sr. said. The media outlets also reported that the younger Bolling had fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax in his system when he died. Fentanyl is a deadly drug often found in lethal batches of heroin.

The autopsy report also stated that Bolling’s living quarters where he died showed that there was a likely history of drug abuse.





In a statement to fans, Bolling Sr. thanked them for their support.

“Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims,” Bolling Sr. wrote on Twitter.

Bolling announced his son’s autopsy results on the same day that President Donald Trump pledged to fight the drug epidemic currently sweeping the nation.