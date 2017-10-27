New details reveal the sad reality behind Eric Bolling’s son’s drug overdose

Hours after Eric Bolling Sr. took to social media to announce that his son died of a drug overdose, multiple media outlets began reporting on the contents of the autopsy.
According to TMZ and People, college student Eric Chase Bolling died of an accidental drug overdose as Bolling Sr. said. The media outlets also reported that the younger Bolling had fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax in his system when he died. Fentanyl is a deadly drug often found in lethal batches of heroin.
The autopsy report also stated that Bolling’s living quarters where he died showed that there was a likely history of drug abuse.
RELATED: Fox News confirms our worst fears about the death of Eric Bolling’s son, Eric Jr.
“No part of our society — not young or old, rich or poor, urban or rural — has been spared this plague of drug addiction, and this horrible, horrible situation that’s taken place with opioids,” Trump said on Thursday.
“This epidemic is a national health emergency.”
Eric Chase Bolling died shortly after his father was fired from Fox News.