Menu
veitnam truck featured image Read this Next

Watch what happened when a cement mixer in hurry tried to beat traffic and failed miserably
Advertisement

Wintry footage of a man skiing behind a horse-drawn buggy, originally posted to Facebook by user Tara Hayward, is going viral. The short video shot on Christmas Day 2017 from inside a car, shows a man hanging on to a horse-drawn buggy and skiing through snowdrifts along the road in Morley, Michigan, which is in Mecosta County. That’s in the northern-central part of the state.


RELATED: Try as he might, this drunk skier just couldn’t stay on his feet long enough to hit the slopes

Her video — simply captioned “#PureMichigan” — has racked up over 8,000 shares and 262,000 views at the time of this writing.

For people living in Amish communities, a horse-drawn ski excursion might be as fast as they get. Due to religious commitments, some Amish eschew internal combustion engines — and even electricity — even though it makes it hard to make a living. The Mecosta County Convention and Visitors Bureau says its Amish are some of the most conservative (read: strictest) in the state of Michigan.

But that doesn’t mean that they don’t make time for fun. Apparently, Amish horse-drawn skiing is a very real and shared thing, according to the Detroit Metro-Times. They found footage from 2010 of another man trailing behind a horse-drawn buggy on a pair of skis, this time in Knox County, Ohio.

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

Hundreds of apples are being recalled in several states for potential contamination

Hundreds of apples are being recalled in several states for potential contamination

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

Grieving husband tearfully recounts the horrific Christmas Eve pit bull attack that killed his wife
Across the U.S.A.

Grieving husband tearfully recounts the horrific Christmas Eve pit bull attack that killed his wife

,
Singer known for a Trump dress is making serious allegations against a former campaign manager
Across the U.S.A.

Singer known for a Trump dress is making serious allegations against a former campaign manager

,
Newly engaged and pregnant, a young couple’s Christmas joy ended in tragedy
Across the U.S.A.

Newly engaged and pregnant, a young couple’s Christmas joy ended in tragedy

,
The First Lady couldn’t even share a Christmas photo without getting criticized
Across the U.S.A.

The First Lady couldn’t even share a Christmas photo without getting criticized

,
Advertisement