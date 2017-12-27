Wintry footage of a man skiing behind a horse-drawn buggy, originally posted to Facebook by user Tara Hayward, is going viral. The short video shot on Christmas Day 2017 from inside a car, shows a man hanging on to a horse-drawn buggy and skiing through snowdrifts along the road in Morley, Michigan, which is in Mecosta County. That’s in the northern-central part of the state.
Her video — simply captioned “#PureMichigan” — has racked up over 8,000 shares and 262,000 views at the time of this writing.
For people living in Amish communities, a horse-drawn ski excursion might be as fast as they get. Due to religious commitments, some Amish eschew internal combustion engines — and even electricity — even though it makes it hard to make a living. The Mecosta County Convention and Visitors Bureau says its Amish are some of the most conservative (read: strictest) in the state of Michigan.
But that doesn’t mean that they don’t make time for fun. Apparently, Amish horse-drawn skiing is a very real and shared thing, according to the Detroit Metro-Times. They found footage from 2010 of another man trailing behind a horse-drawn buggy on a pair of skis, this time in Knox County, Ohio.