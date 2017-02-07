New video shows how former President Obama kicked off his vacation and it is 100% absurd

On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump woke up and fired off a tweet about Russia, the Iran deal, and whether or not he had shady business dealings.

“I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy – yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!” the president wrote.

Trump’s tweet comes amid a tumultuous first few weeks in which many of his presidential decisions have been challenged.

You know who probably doesn’t care about any of that? Former President Barack Obama.





Shortly after he returned from a private island getaway with former first lady Michelle Obama, President Obama became the subject of a new viral video. The video, posted by mogul Richard Branson, shows highlights from the president’s vacation. The former first couple vacationed with Branson and friends at Branson’s private island.

In the first few hours it was online, the video was shared thousands of times. Many used it as an opportunity to look back fondly, or not so fondly, at President Obama’s eight years in office.

“Obama out here living life and we slowly being dragged to hell LOL,” one user wrote.

“So this is the ‘no hope’ life Oprah and Michelle Obama where [sic] talking about?” another added.