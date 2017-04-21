New White House security measures are going to make visits to our nation’s capital very different

Tourists who have viewed the White House from the south sidewalk will no longer have access, the U.S. Secret Service announced. The sidewalk had been closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. since 2015, the Huffington Post reported.

The sidewalk now will be off-limits around the clock, which will “lessen the possibility of individuals illegally accessing the White House grounds,” Secret Service communications director Cathy Milhoan said in a statement.

RELATED: Tom Brady can rest easy knowing two of his prized possessions were finally recovered–all thanks to the HPD





On March 10, a man jumped a fence east of the White House at night and was on the property’s grounds for 16 minutes before being detained. He never entered the White House, the Secret Service said.

President Donald Trump was inside the residence at the time.

The same restrictions are in place on the north fence of the White House grounds, according to the Secret Service.