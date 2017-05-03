New York’s Penn Station is raining sewage

New York City’s Penn Station, and the people who rely on it, have seen some things lately.
There have been several recent derailments. A subsequent admission (by Amtrak) stated that tracks into the station needed attention, confirming that it was a problem they knew about and intended to fix this year. Now there’s six weeks of emergency repairs to those tracks, causing major delays for everyone using the station.
RELATED: A Seattle neighborhood was sick and tired of package thieves — so they came up with a stinky solution
But all of those pale in comparison to what happened to commuters today: a torrent of raw sewage raining on the station’s waiting room.
Amtrak confirmed to Gothamist that they were working on a “ceiling leak.” Witnesses say they were working with more of a “fountain.”
And you thought your commute stunk.