New York’s Penn Station is raining sewage

New York City’s Penn Station, and the people who rely on it, have seen some things lately.

There have been several recent derailments. A subsequent admission (by Amtrak) stated that tracks into the station needed attention, confirming that it was a problem they knew about and intended to fix this year. Now there’s six weeks of emergency repairs to those tracks, causing major delays for everyone using the station.

But all of those pale in comparison to what happened to commuters today: a torrent of raw sewage raining on the station’s waiting room.

. @Gothamist pretty sure penn station is raining sewage rn. pic.twitter.com/uvwn6DZ4EB — Kari Szul (@kariszul) May 3, 2017

Amtrak confirmed to Gothamist that they were working on a “ceiling leak.” Witnesses say they were working with more of a “fountain.”

Guessing this fountain isn't part of the Penn Station rehabilitation project pic.twitter.com/bwqLKN0QIh — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) May 3, 2017

And you thought your commute stunk.