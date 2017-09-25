NFL players and coaches defend their mothers following President Trump’s remarks

NFL coaches and players are defending their mothers and their honor after President Trump used “son of a bitch” to call for the firing of football players who knelt for the national anthem.

“I’ve been in the league a little while, and I know the players in this league. There are no SOB’s in this league. These are men that work hard, of integrity, they’re involved in our communities. They’re fathers, they’re brothers, and their mothers aren’t what [Trump] said they were,” said Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Eight Lions players knelt during the national anthem, while others locked arms.





Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett pushed back against Trump’s words by declaring, “Ah man, I’m a son of a queen.” Jarrett joined fellow Falcons defensive lineman Dontari Poe in taking a knee, while the rest of the team locked arms with team owner Arthur Blank.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired! He’s fired!” Trump said Friday at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. His statement led many both on and off the field to kneel in defiance.

Trump also tweeted over the weekend that Steph Curry was no longer invited to the White House, though Curry already said that he would not visit the White House with the Golden State Warriors. The Golden State Warriors responded by announcing that the team would not visit the White House at all on their trip to Washington, D.C., where mayor Muriel Bowser said that the team was still welcome to visit. Other NBA players came to Curry’s defense after the comments.

RELATED: World War II veteran takes a knee to say “you have to love everybody”