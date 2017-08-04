North Carolina firefighters rescued a soldier’s “drenched” daughter from a hot car after he overdosed

While his 4-year-old stepdaughter was in the back of a hot car, a Fort Bragg soldier overdosed in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

According to the police report, Jessie Andrew Davis, 25, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after the incident. The girl was rescued by firefighters after she was found “drenched in sweat” as the temperature reached 90 degrees.

His bail was set at $25,000.

Davis is a soldier in the U.S. Army, an arrest report said. A spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, confirmed that Davis is a soldier but said that he is not with the 82nd Airborne, according to the Fayetteville Observer.





Davis told Fayetteville police officers that he used narcotics before he lost consciousness while sitting in the parking lot. Two of the man’s acquaintances were also in the vehicle, but they left before the police arrived.

Police officers and firefighters were dispatched after a call about an overdose at around about 7 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters gave Davis two doses of Narcan in order to revive him, the arrest documents said.

Narcan is a brand of the medication naloxone, which is used to block the effects of opioids.

It was unclear how much time had passed from when Davis overdosed and police and firefighters arrived on the scene.