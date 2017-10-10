North Korea’s latest hack reveals some of the biggest threats against Kim Jong-un

South Korean officials went public this week with claims that the North Korean government had stolen a cache of secret information. According to one South Korean lawmaker, a detailed assassination plot against North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un was included in the stolen information.

According to BBC News, the hack took place in the fall of 2016, and included classified information about how the internal structure of the South Korean military and defense systems. Yonhap, a South Korean news agency, said “Seoul has been subject to a barrage of cyber attacks by its communist neighbour in recent years, with many targeting government websites and facilities.”





Rhee Cheol-hee, whom the BBC identified as a South Korean lawmaker, claimed that 80 percent of the data stolen by North Korea had not yet been identified.

The North Korean government denied the claim that they had hacked their neighbors to the south.