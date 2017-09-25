North Korea’s ominous response to Trump threatens U.S. bombers

President Donald Trump has issued “a declaration of war” against North Korea, the nation’s foreign minister said on Monday.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that North Korea “won’t be around much longer” if it continues to threaten the United States. That’s enough to give North Korea “every right” to defend itself, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said, “including the right to shoot down the United States strategic bombers even they’re not yet inside the airspace border of our country.”

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

“The question of who won’t be around much longer will be answered then,” Ri warned.



