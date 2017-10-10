Northern California is completely transformed by wildfires in these new photos

Parts of Northern California were completely transformed following devastating wildfires.

Suzanne Espinosa of the LA Times tweeted a series of images that showed what Northern California looked like before and after it was damaged by wildfires.

At least 13 were killed and 1,500 structures were destroyed in a series of wildfires that affected several counties, including Napa and Sonoma on Monday. About 20,000 locals were forced to evacuate as the fire barreled over 73,000 acres of land.

Gov. Jerry Brown (D) declared a state of emergency on Monday.





Authorities say that the fires have led to over 100 missing persons reports.

Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann said that an investigation into the cause of the development of at least three different fires was underway.

“But when we have high winds, it’s not uncommon to have trees that go down … these could bring power lines down. We have very low humidity. It doesn’t take much for anything to cause a fire,” he added.

