Not a smooth breakup: a woman allegedly smashed her ex’s face with a clothing iron

Sometimes you just can’t iron things out in a relationship — and when that’s the case, a smooth breakup doesn’t always happen.

That’s the case for one 41-year-old Florida woman who was arrested for allegedly beating her ex with a clothes iron until he lost consciousness, according to WFTX Fort Myers.

Denise Gonnelly, of Bonita Springs, showed up to collect her belongings from her ex’s house after a recent breakup. But it didn’t go amicably — instead of picking up her stuff and leaving, she picked up her stuff and used it as a weapon.





Gonnelly allegedly threw her iron (without heating it up, it seems) at her ex before picking it up and striking him with it until he passed out.

Her ex woke up in a pool of his own blood with a cracked tooth and a broken nose. Donnelly has since been arrested for domestic violence.