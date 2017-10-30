Not fake news: Two from the Trump campaign must surrender to the feds

Update, 10:03 a.m.: Manafort and Gates were charged with 12 different counts, to include conspiracy against the United States.

The New York Times reports Monday that Paul Manafort and a close business associate have been ordered to surrender themselves to federal authorities. Charges against Manafort, who once served as President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, and his associate, Rick Gates, were unclear as of the morning.

The arrests are the first strikes from former FBI Director Robert Mueller. Mueller leads a special investigation into alleged Russian meddling of the 2016 presidential campaign.





News of the first sealed indictments being filed leaked to the press on Friday.

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted out messages criticizing Mueller’s investigation.

“The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R’s … are now fighting back like never before,” Trump tweeted. “There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!”