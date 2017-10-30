Now we know the charges against Manafort and another Trump associate

Update, 11:19 a.m. : Indictment in full

Update, 10:29 a.m. : President Trump responds

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump responded to news that his former associate had been charged.

“Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren’t Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

Original story

Indictments related to the arrests of Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates have been unsealed, revealing the depth of charges against the two former associates of President Donald Trump. According to the investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller, Manafort and Gates have been indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States, laundering money, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal, as Politico details.





Mueller was appointed as a special counsel to the United States Department of Justice on May 17, 2017.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.