Now we know the ghastly thing that the Texas shooter yelled as he gunned down churchgoers

As Rosa Solis nursed an arm wound sustained during the Sunday massacre at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, she spoke with KSAT about her experiences during the shooting.

According to Solis, when Devin Kelly committed his mass murder in the church hall Sunday, he screamed out one line to the congregation: “Everybody dies motherfuckers.”

In separate interviews, Solis and her husband, Joaquin Ramirez explained how the shooting developed.

Ramirez told KSAT that Kelley walked up and down the church about a dozen times after he started his carnage at the back of the church where a video crew was setting up equipment.





The First Baptist Church recorded each of their Sunday services. Police have confirmed that they are examining video footage of the incident.

Ramirez went on to claim that Kelley would answer the cries of small children with point-blank kill shots.

The stomach-turning details of the event add a horrific light to the tragedy. Twenty-six people were killed during the attack, with dozens more injured.

Rev. Frank Pomeroy returned to the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Monday, a little more than 24 hours after a gunman committed one of the worst acts of mass murder in United States history.

“I don’t understand,” Rev. Pomeroy told reporters when asked to make sense of the tragedy, “but I know my God does.”

Pomeroy lost his 14-year-old daughter in the carnage.

“I mean, [she was] more innocent than most, and she died for her faith,” a family friend said of her death.