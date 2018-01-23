Besides the employee who mistakenly sent out a ballistic missile warning, another person’s error may be blamed for the Hawaiians’ 17-minute panic a few weeks ago.





Hawaiians were sent into a panic on Saturday, Jan. 13, after they received alerts on their phones saying, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” After 30 minutes of fright and tearful goodbyes, a correction was issued. It was later revealed that the message was sent by mistake, thanks to human error.

Many people questioned why it took as long as it did for the information to be updated.

According to the Star-Adviser, Gov. David Ige (D) told reporters earlier in the week that he was unable to reach his confused constituents sooner because he forgot the log-in to his Twitter account: “I have to confess that I don’t know my Twitter account log-ons and the passwords, so certainly that’s one of the changes that I’ve made. I’ve been putting that on my phone so that we can access the social media directly.”

Ige added that he “was in the process of making calls to the leadership team both in Hawaii Emergency Management as well as others,” which also added to the delay.

“The focus really was on trying to get as many people informed about the fact that it was a false alert,” he said.

By the time the governor did find his password, he tweeted the following to the Hawaiian people.

STATEMENT: While I am thankful this morning’s alert was a false alarm, the public must have confidence in our emergency alert system. I am working to get to the bottom of this so we can prevent an error of this type in the future. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) January 13, 2018

I am meeting this morning with top officials of the State Department of Defense and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to determine what caused this morning’s false alarm and to prevent it from happening again. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) January 13, 2018

As that was going on, at least one high-level politician in the state was able to quickly inform the public that the warning was a mistake.

Sen. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) tweeted from her Twitter account

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

As for how the series of events began in the first place, it was later revealed that a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee, who worked at the organization for 10 years, mistakenly triggered a real alarm instead of a drill alarm.

The infamous Hawaii screen – an object lesson in why UX matters. pic.twitter.com/d0RTEnFoaV — Otago Web Services (@OtagoWeb) January 16, 2018

The screen from the Hawaii system that triggered the false missile warning. This is the worst interface design I have ever seen. Wow. pic.twitter.com/DctFHC2RVO — Robin (@robin_fingerson) January 16, 2018

The employee has since been reassigned to duties that do not “provide access to the warning system.”

