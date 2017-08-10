Now you can stay in President Trump’s childhood home on your next visit to New York City through Airbnb

President Trump’s childhood home, located in Queens, has been listed on room rental website Airbnb. The house is in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood.

The listing provides a short history of the house, which was built by Trump’s father, Fred:

President Donald J. Trump’s Childhood Home. In 1946, Donald Trump was born to Fred and Mary Trump, and brought home to Jamaica Estates. Here they lived, in a home built by Fred himself. This is their home. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 14 beds and 2 sofa beds.

The house is also conveniently located for those wishing to visit the city during the day and retreat to a calmer scene at night.





Anyone who’s interested can rent the house for $725 a night. They can also stay longer and receive a weekly discount of 20 percent and a monthly discount of 40 percent.

If one is looking for something a little bit more permanent, Chateau Des Palmiers, Trump’s St. Martin-based estate, is selling for $11 million cheaper than its original asking price.