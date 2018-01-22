It all started when an unidentified object hurled its way from the sky to a field in the middle of Fazilpur Badli village.





An unidentified object, suspected to be a meteor, fell into the field of Fazilpur Badli village in Pataudi this morning. IMD to send a team to collect samples. NDMA has also been alerted, say officials. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/6sVMBLQhQh — Sakshi Dayal (@sakshi_dayal) January 20, 2018

Residents of the Indian village were stunned by the object, which was first found by a farmer in the area, reports The Indian Express. Some believing it to be a space rock took pieces of it home and placed it in their fridge. Others thought it to be ice, but theorized that it might have chemicals in it as it was not melting.

Scientists with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) took samples of the object. After testing it, they came to a less-than-mysterious conclusion.

As explained, the object turned out to be frozen human waste, dropped by an airplane flying above the area.

There was certainly no shortage of poop commentary.

poop attack… — Hameed Pasha (@whitecrescent) January 21, 2018

Imagine the plight of scientists who confirm it has shit 😁😁😁

‘Meteor’ that caused buzz turns out to be human waste discarded by airplane https://t.co/VXEQXtNmS9 via @IndianExpress — Nikhil Gangadhar (@gknikhil287) January 21, 2018

Can it get shittier than this ? 🙄 🙄’Meteor’ that caused buzz turns out to be human waste discarded by airplane https://t.co/lodxdffaIX via @IndianExpress — shabnam asthana (@shabnamasthana) January 22, 2018

As if birds shitting wasn't enough, now we'll have to worry about airplanes shitting as well 😂🤣😜 ‘Meteor’ that caused buzz turns out to be human waste discarded by airplane https://t.co/Jy4KT61dbQ via @IndianExpress — Gaurav Mahajan (@iGauravMahajan) January 21, 2018

Now there’s #opendefecation in the air!! ‘Meteor’ that caused buzz turns out to be human waste discarded by airplane https://t.co/1EUG240WYw via @IndianExpress — Harprit Kaur (@HarpritKaur) January 22, 2018

