It all started when an unidentified object hurled its way from the sky to a field in the middle of Fazilpur Badli village.


Residents of the Indian village were stunned by the object, which was first found by a farmer in the area, reports The Indian Express. Some believing it to be a space rock took pieces of it home and placed it in their fridge. Others thought it to be ice, but theorized that it might have chemicals in it as it was not melting.

Scientists with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) took samples of the object. After testing it, they came to a less-than-mysterious conclusion.

As explained, the object turned out to be frozen human waste, dropped by an airplane flying above the area.

There was certainly no shortage of poop commentary.

