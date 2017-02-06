Of course people are furious about this Coca-Cola “diversity” commercial

Internet users have taken to their social media shouting boxes to “protest” a “multicultural” ad from Coca-Cola, an enormous international corporation that almost certainly has their money already.
The ad stitches together footage of actors and actresses of varied ethnicities going about day-to-day, presumably American activities with a rendition of “America the Beautiful” sung in various languages in the background. People offended by this ad, an ad for beverages, reacted predictably.
This week alone, President Trump lost the support of the Coca-Cola corporation as well as Budweiser and most avocados.
Those in favor of the ad shouldn’t celebrate yet. Coca-Cola is also one of many corporations who helped bankroll President Trump’s inauguration, to the tune of $430,000 by their own estimate.
