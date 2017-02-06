Of course people are furious about this Coca-Cola “diversity” commercial

Internet users have taken to their social media shouting boxes to “protest” a “multicultural” ad from Coca-Cola, an enormous international corporation that almost certainly has their money already.

The ad stitches together footage of actors and actresses of varied ethnicities going about day-to-day, presumably American activities with a rendition of “America the Beautiful” sung in various languages in the background. People offended by this ad, an ad for beverages, reacted predictably.





Ok #Super Bowl thx for the political commercials. Here I go #BoycottCoke #BoycottAirBNB. I don't match the game 4 your liberal propaganda. 🏈 — F*UCK Bill Deblasio (@CB618444) February 6, 2017

Coca Cola aka Coke should promote Coca Cola aka Coke in their ad, not political agendas of multiculturalism. — Enviro Mint (@Enviro_Mint) February 6, 2017

.@CocaCola bows to leftism & spits on America by presenting the #NationalAnthem in foreign languages eg #Arabic. Disgraceful.#BoycottCoke — Sir Deplorable (@SirYussly) February 5, 2017

#BoycottCoke AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL IN FOREIGN LANGUAGES WITH FOREIGNERS Take your globalism elsewhere.#SuperBowl — Mister Ogger (@MisterOgger) February 5, 2017

Nothing more cynical than #Coke #Starbucks et al. using political, social controversies to sell sh** unless it's people boycotting them 4 it — Stress Judo Coaching (@stressjudo) February 6, 2017

@CocaCola We speak English in America. Politically correct nonsense from you. In the don't buy hate commercial column. — Steve Bryson (@srbryson) February 5, 2017

@CocaCola hated your ad–sick of being lectured to, sick of virtue signalling, sick of pro immigration propaganda — mmc (@maurasausalito) February 5, 2017

@CocaCola We are an English speaking nation. This should only be sang in English. Ill never buy your products again. — Overpowered Man (@OPman85) February 5, 2017

I refuse to support companies like @CocaCola that advocate for Sharia Law! #BoycottCocaCola pic.twitter.com/AneK20yizP — Raven (@KazeSkyz) February 5, 2017

This week alone, President Trump lost the support of the Coca-Cola corporation as well as Budweiser and most avocados.

Those in favor of the ad shouldn’t celebrate yet. Coca-Cola is also one of many corporations who helped bankroll President Trump’s inauguration, to the tune of $430,000 by their own estimate.

