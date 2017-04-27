Off-duty police officer picks an awful reason to punch a casino bathroom attendant in the face

A Rhode Island police officer has been charged with assault for an incident in a casino bathroom that took place while he was off-duty.

Michael Tousignant, 36, is accused of striking a 73-year-old Foxwoods Resort Casino bathroom attendant in the face on April 1, after complaining that the bathroom faucet water was too cold, according to The Providence Journal.

The bathroom attendant suffered a bloody nose and facial injuries, according to the criminal complaint.





Tousignant was arrested at the scene by Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police. He was charged with assaulting an elderly person, which is a class A misdemeanor. WTSP adds that their police report says Tousignant told officers he couldn’t remember what happened and asked police if they would “just let [him] go.”

Tousignant has worked for the Pawtucket Police Department for approximately 10 years, according to The Providence Journal.