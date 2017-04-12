Ohio child, 8, casually steals a car for a drive-thru run with his baby sister, 4

An 8-year-old Ohio boy got behind the wheel of his father’s van and drove to McDonald’s with his 4-year-old sister, according to police.

WFMJ reported that the boy pulled up to the drive-thru restaurant in East Palestine, Ohio, around 8 p.m. Sunday after driving about a half-mile from his home.

The children’s parents were sleeping.

Police told WFMJ that the boy learned how to drive from videos on YouTube. Witnesses told officers that the boy followed the rules of the road by stopping for lights and obeying speed limits.



The children ate at McDonald’s while they waited for their grandparents to pick them up, according to the Weirton Daily Times. It was not a case of neglect, they say; the children had their three square meals that day but “really wanted” a cheeseburger.