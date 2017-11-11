An Oklahoma car chase took a bizarre turn when a gun-toting pastor joined in the pursuit

An Oklahoma car chase got a touch from God, or at least one of his emissaries, when an armed pastor joined the pursuit. The preacher began by opening fire on the suspect, who was weaving a stolen pick-up truck through skinny neighborhood streets.

The chase lasted for almost three hours and police used all sorts of tactics to try to stop the pursuit, including a spike strip that he managed to drive around. Finally, it ended when he landed in a pond and officers managed to tase him, WKRG reports.

In an interview with KOCO 5, Pastor Craig Wright claims that he aimed for the back tires of the truck, saying “I thought ‘well let’s see if we can shoot out that left rear tire’ and maybe that would slow him down.” Wright added that he was afraid the suspect might make an escape onto the highway and possibly even kill someone.

In a heroic moment that speaks to the badass vigilante in all of us, Wright says that he was watching the chase on TV when he spotted the suspect and decided to follow him. In the video, you can see as Wright shoots at the truck’s tires and later when the suspect is tased by police and led from the field where he crashed.

The suspect also posted a live video while he was evading the police, in which he smokes cigarettes and muses, “I’m going to need an attorney.”

Wright was detained and questioned by authorities, but no charges were filed. It’s unclear what the suspect is charged with.

It appears that Wright is a pastor at Faith Crossing Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. In his bio on the church’s website, he writes that he completed seminary in 1995 and has been a teacher and coach at the local public school for 16 years.