On Memorial Day, President Trump honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice

On Monday morning, President Trump honored fallen U.S. service members at Arlington National Cemetery in commemoration of Memorial Day, marking his first public appearance since returning home from his first international trip.

“Words cannot measure the depth of their devotion, the purity of their love or the totality of their courage,” he said. “We only hope that every day we can prove worthy, not only of their sacrifice, but of the sacrifice made by the families and loved ones they left behind. Their legacy will endure forever.”

The president also placed a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to pay tribute to unidentified soldiers who have died for our country, saying, “We do know what they did. They fought and they died in a noble act of loyalty and love to their families and to our country.”





RELATED: Report: President Trump has decided to unravel Obama’s climate policy and ditch Paris Agreement

He continued:

Since the first volley of gunfire in the revolution, brave Americans in every generation have answered the call of duty. Today, a new generation of American patriots are fighting to win the battle against terrorism.To every Gold Star family, God is with you, and your loved ones are with him. They died in war so we could live in peace. I believe God has a special place in Heaven for those who lay down their lives so others may live free from fear and this horrible oppression. Now, let us pledge to make the most of that freedom that they so gallantly fought for, and they died to protect.

Ahead of the event, President Trump tweeted out two messages in honor of Memorial Day, saying, “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave,” and, “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA!”

Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave. #MemorialDay🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

RELATED: Donald Trump got off the plane from Europe and immediately attacked the “fake news media”