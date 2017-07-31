One prisoner remains on the loose after authorities rounded up nearly a dozen escapees from an Alabama jail
Twelve inmates at the Walker County Jail in Alabama broke out this weekend and sparked a massive manhunt. Charges among the inmates ranged from stolen property to attempted murder.

By Monday morning, 11 of the 12 inmates had been captured throughout Alabama. One inmate, 24-year-old Brady Kilpatrick, remained at large.

Police officers in nearby Jasper, Ala., warned residents to stay in doors while officers searched for Kilpatrick. According to the local sheriff’s department, Kilpatrick was locked up for a variety of drug offenses, including “possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.”


Officers were unclear as to how the prisoners escaped. 

