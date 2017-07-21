One snake’s decision to slither into a substation knocked the power out for more than 20,000 people

Surveillance video captured footage of a snake in Jacksonville, Florida, slithering its way into a substation. The snake it accidentally electrocuted itself when made contact with a circuit breaker, reports Fox8.

The electrocution caused over 22,000 customers in Orange Park to lose power.

It’s said that animal guards and fiberglass brackets are being installed in order to prevent another instance like this from occurring.





Animal disruptions are said to occur every two or three years. A number of St. John’s County residents lost power in July 2014 when a snake found its way to a transformer.

